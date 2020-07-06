Comments
PHOENIX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash in Phoenix, Maryland on June 30 where a woman later died.
Police said on June 30 at around 10:20 a.m., 40-year-old Lauren Miller was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus north on Jarrettsville Pike near Whitesworth Road when her car crossed the double yellow lines and struck a 2016 Isuzu truck and a 2017 Ford Fusion, both in the SB lanes of Jarrettsville Pike.
Miller was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center where she remained until she died of her injuries on July 5.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.