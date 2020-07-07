Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in stealing a car and handgun violations Monday in Baltimore.
According to police, northwest district officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle Monday, but the vehicle sped away.
That same vehicle was spotted by Fox Trot in the 1000 block of Brantley Avenue in the Western District and the driver bailed out of the car.
Western district officers arrested the 19-year-old driver. A loaded handgun was found in the floodboard of the vehicle.
The suspect was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with stolen auto and handgun violations.