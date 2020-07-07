ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now reported more than 70,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, data released Tuesday morning by the state’s health department shows.
In total, 70,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, remained nearly flat; just one additional hospitalization was reported Tuesday.
Of those in the hospital, 259 are in acute care and 145 are in intensive care.
Nineteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,140.
Statewide, 734,342 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with nearly 524,000 coming back negative. The state’s positive test result rate also remained nearly flat, increasing from 4.51 percent on Monday to 4.53 percent on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|210
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,305
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,000
|(341)
|11*
|Baltimore County
|8,381
|(465)
|21*
|Calvert
|422
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|323
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,182
|(112)
|2*
|Cecil
|505
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,451
|(85)
|2*
|Dorchester
|199
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,551
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|15
|Harford
|1,198
|(60)
|3*
|Howard
|2,685
|(87)
|6*
|Kent
|204
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,332
|(714)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,182
|(669)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|256
|(19)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|662
|(51)
|Somerset
|91
|(3)
|Talbot
|155
|(4)
|Washington
|691
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,095
|(41)
|Worcester
|301
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,155
|10-19
|3,737
|(1)
|20-29
|10,578
|(17)
|1*
|30-39
|13,161
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,406
|(98)
|3*
|50-59
|10,982
|(242)
|13*
|60-69
|7,837
|(511)
|12*
|70-79
|4,952
|(766)
|18*
|80+
|4,588
|(1,438)
|74*
|Data not available
|(25)
|Female
|36,503
|(1,547)
|66*
|Male
|33,893
|(1,593)
|60*
Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|20,157
|(1,266)
|47*
|Asian (NH)
|1,346
|(123)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,954
|(1,335)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,690
|(351)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,427
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,822
|(30)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.