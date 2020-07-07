CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 70K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now reported more than 70,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, data released Tuesday morning by the state’s health department shows.

In total, 70,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, remained nearly flat; just one additional hospitalization was reported Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Of those in the hospital, 259 are in acute care and 145 are in intensive care.

Nineteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,140.

Statewide, 734,342 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with nearly 524,000 coming back negative. The state’s positive test result rate also remained nearly flat, increasing from 4.51 percent on Monday to 4.53 percent on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 210 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,305 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,000 (341) 11*
Baltimore County 8,381 (465) 21*
Calvert 422 (26) 1*
Caroline 323 (3)
Carroll 1,182 (112) 2*
Cecil 505 (28) 1*
Charles 1,451 (85) 2*
Dorchester 199 (5)
Frederick 2,551 (113) 7*
Garrett 15
Harford 1,198 (60) 3*
Howard 2,685 (87) 6*
Kent 204 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,332 (714) 38*
Prince George’s 19,182 (669) 23*
Queen Anne’s 256 (19) 1*
St. Mary’s 662 (51)
Somerset 91 (3)
Talbot 155 (4)
Washington 691 (29)
Wicomico 1,095 (41)
Worcester 301 (16) 1*
Data not available (27)

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,155
10-19 3,737 (1)
20-29 10,578 (17) 1*
30-39 13,161 (42) 5*
40-49 12,406 (98) 3*
50-59 10,982 (242) 13*
60-69 7,837 (511) 12*
70-79 4,952 (766) 18*
80+ 4,588 (1,438) 74*
Data not available (25)
Female 36,503 (1,547) 66*
Male 33,893 (1,593) 60*

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 20,157 (1,266) 47*
Asian (NH) 1,346 (123) 6*
White (NH) 13,954 (1,335) 65*
Hispanic 18,690 (351) 8*
Other (NH) 3,427 (35)
Data not available 12,822 (30)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

