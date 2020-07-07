ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now reported more than 70,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, data released Tuesday morning by the state’s health department shows.

In total, 70,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, remained nearly flat; just one additional hospitalization was reported Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Of those in the hospital, 259 are in acute care and 145 are in intensive care.

Nineteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,140.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 70,396 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 734,342 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.53%. Number of persons tested negative: 523,982

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,140 pic.twitter.com/m5Vlomo7LO — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 7, 2020

Statewide, 734,342 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with nearly 524,000 coming back negative. The state’s positive test result rate also remained nearly flat, increasing from 4.51 percent on Monday to 4.53 percent on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 210 (18) Anne Arundel 5,305 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,000 (341) 11* Baltimore County 8,381 (465) 21* Calvert 422 (26) 1* Caroline 323 (3) Carroll 1,182 (112) 2* Cecil 505 (28) 1* Charles 1,451 (85) 2* Dorchester 199 (5) Frederick 2,551 (113) 7* Garrett 15 Harford 1,198 (60) 3* Howard 2,685 (87) 6* Kent 204 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,332 (714) 38* Prince George’s 19,182 (669) 23* Queen Anne’s 256 (19) 1* St. Mary’s 662 (51) Somerset 91 (3) Talbot 155 (4) Washington 691 (29) Wicomico 1,095 (41) Worcester 301 (16) 1* Data not available (27)

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,155 10-19 3,737 (1) 20-29 10,578 (17) 1* 30-39 13,161 (42) 5* 40-49 12,406 (98) 3* 50-59 10,982 (242) 13* 60-69 7,837 (511) 12* 70-79 4,952 (766) 18* 80+ 4,588 (1,438) 74* Data not available (25) Female 36,503 (1,547) 66* Male 33,893 (1,593) 60*

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 20,157 (1,266) 47* Asian (NH) 1,346 (123) 6* White (NH) 13,954 (1,335) 65* Hispanic 18,690 (351) 8* Other (NH) 3,427 (35) Data not available 12,822 (30)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.