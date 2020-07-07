BALTIMORE (WJZ) — College life is sure to be different this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many students are wondering what they can expect.

The University of Maryland, College Park notified students Tuesday of its plan to hold only about 20 percent of undergraduate courses partially in-person this fall because of the pandemic.

The school said this decision was made because of classroom sizes and social distancing limits.

Courses with more than 50 students will be taught online. Things like labs, performance courses and clinical instructions will be given the priority for in-person learning.

University of Maryland is just one of several universities across the country forced to adjust because of the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University announced students returning to campus this fall will be required to follow mandatory safety rules, like wearing masks and social distancing.

Class sizes will also be limited and some will be offered exclusively in person. Most, however, will be offered online.

“I definitely think that’s a good idea because I think it’s safer for the students if they can work from home,” student Yang Sao said.

The school also announced all courses will be online following Thanksgiving break.

University of Maryland and Hohns Hopkins both said dining halls will be limited capacity and with more grab-and-go options.

Living on campus will also be different to comply with social distancing rules.

