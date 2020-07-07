BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A man wanted for murder in Maryland was arrested Tuesday in Newport, Rhode Island, according to officials.
Diantae Williams was wanted on a warrant from the District Court of Maryland for Harford County charging him with first-degree murder, felony assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Investigators from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, developed information that Williams had fled to Rhode Island sometime after the alleged incident.
The information was then forwarded to the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force. The Task Force was able to locate, positively identify and apprehend Williams around 3 p.m.
Williams was transported to Rhode Island State Police Headquarters for processing.