BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The finalists have been chosen for this year’s prestigious Janet and Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize.
While Artscape this year had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this prize is still up for grabs.
The final six are going head-to-head to win a $25,000 fellowship over 12 months.
Starting now, art lovers can view the works of the finalists online and tour submissions as if walking through a curated art gallery.
The winner of this year’s prize will be announced July 25 during an online ceremony, but the virtual art exhibit will remain online through August 31.