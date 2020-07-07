ST. MICHAELS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Talbot County battled two large house fires within hours of each other Monday night, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The first fire happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 9900 block of Wades Point Road in McDaniel. Sixty firefighters put out the flames in three hours.
Officials believe the fire started in the home’s roof.
The blaze caused $450,000 in damage to the home and another $50,000 to its contents.
Around three hours later, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the 8800 block of Dawson Road in St. Michaels. It took 90 firefighters three hours to put out the flames.
Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for evaluation of unspecified injuries.
The fire is believed to have started in the home’s roof. It caused $1 million in damage to the home and $500,000 in damage to its contents.
Officials are still investigating the cause of both fires.