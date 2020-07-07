BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Broward County, Florida, amid the state’s spike in COVID-19 cases.
CBS Miami reports that Jackson canceled the event Tuesday.
Jackson’s third annual event was supposed to be held Saturday and Sunday in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida, according to a flyer shared on his Instagram page Monday.
The flyer, which says “come have some fun in the sun,” advertises flag football, and water slides among other activities. It also says adults must wear face masks, and a waiver must be signed for children to participate.
Social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed in Pompano Beach, according to the city’s website.
In Broward County, where the event was scheduled to be held, there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases and about 400 people have died from the virus, according to Florida’s Health department.
There are more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the state, and about 3,800 Florida residents have died from the novel coronavirus, according to Florida’s Health department.