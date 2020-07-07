ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Diners will see a number of changes to the Howard County Summer Restaurant Weeks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time, curbside and delivery options will be available as part of the event. In-person dining will also be available.
Officials said the annual event will be critical for restaurants that were forced to close for weeks due to the pandemic.
“Our restaurants have been significantly impacted during this pandemic, and this is an ideal opportunity for us to give back and support our favorite or new local spots,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release.
Nearly two dozen restaurants will take part in the two-week event, which runs from July 13 to July 26. For a full list, click here.
Baltimore’s Summer Restaurant Week will kick off on July 24 and end on August 2.
