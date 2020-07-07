BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fall sports at Johns Hopkins and McDaniel College will be put on hold this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centennial Conference, which both Johns Hopkins and McDaniel College belong to, said that it has decided to suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester.
Officials released the following statement Tuesday:
“Given health and other related concerns, the Centennial Conference Presidents Council has decided to suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester. The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools’ campuses. The presidents have determined football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will also explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.”
Spring sports were canceled at colleges and universities across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.