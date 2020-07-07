BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A juvenile was injured at Sue Creek Tuesday after a wave hit his boat, causing him to be tossed into the water, officials said.
Maryland Natural Resource Police responded to Sue Creek shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person.
According to officers, three juveniles took out a 12-foot dinghy into the creek. The dinghy hit a wave, and they were tossed out.
The dinghy, officers said, ran over one of the juveniles and the propeller struck him. A few good samaritans were able to assist the juvenile to shore.
Another group of good samaritans picked up the other two juveniles.
The injured juvenile was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. Officials did not provide an update on their condition.
No further information has been released.