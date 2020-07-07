BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Attorney General’s office has sued a Baltimore-based contractor it says is unlicensed and didn’t finish home improvement projects it had already been paid to do.
The Consumer Protection Division of the AG’s office filed charges against John Andre Upchurch and Upchurch Building Concepts, accusing him of “engaging in a pattern and practice of falsely holding himself out as a licensed home-improvement contractor although he is not so licensed, and entering into agreements for home-improvement work based on this false representation,” according to a statement of charges.
The statement of charges also said Upchurch, “accepts substantial payment under these agreements, but either fails to begin the work or begins preliminary work, including demolition, before abandoning the project and leaving consumers’ homes partially complete and in disarray.”
The division is also asking a judge to grant a restraining order stopping the company from providing services until the end of the case or until Upchurch gets a license and posts a bond.