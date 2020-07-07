Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An areal flood warning was issued for parts of Maryland Tuesday.
As the heatwave continues, thunderstorms are expected throughout the week.
Monday night there was flooding in parts of the state after heavy rain fell. Six people were rescued from flood waters.
At the height of the storm, more than 15,000 BGE customers were without power.
An areal flood warning was issued for Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties until at least 3:30 p.m.
Highs are expected to be in the 90s all week.