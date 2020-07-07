MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup continues following a line of severe storms that rolled through parts of Maryland Monday night, leaving thousands in the dark and toppling trees.

At the Wilson Point Men’s Club in Middle River, a massive tree was ripped out of the ground — roots and all. President Scott Coppinger said he’s surprised it didn’t fall sooner.

“Most of the ground looks like sand, so (I) knew it would come down,” he said. “I was surprised it lasted this long; it’s probably 50 years old.”

The tree could have caused significant damage had it hit property, Final Cut Landscape and Tree Care President Frankie Valentin said.

“It would have decimated a house; had a car been there, (it) would have crushed it like a bug,” he said.

The club did lose power and saw minor damage.

“Just the picnic tables electric some lines for lights,” Coppinger said.

The power was back on by 3:30 Tuesday morning. The club is now back to normal operation, Coppinger said.

“We just roped off the area to keep it safe… (the) only reason the pool closed was because pumps were down overnight with no electric,” he said.

Valentin said when storms hit, his phone rings off the hook.

“It really has a mind of its own as to where it touches down and what kind of damage it does,” he said.

Trees were also knocked down in yards in White Marsh along Snug Lagoon Court, Carrollwood Road and behind Sparrows Point High School.

At Martin State Airport, the roof of the helicopter hangar was damaged by the storms.

The slow-moving storms left some parts of the state with more than eight inches of rain. In Prince George’s County, six people were rescued from floodwaters.

Middle River saw more than seven inches of rain; by comparison, the average monthly rainfall for July in Baltimore is just over four inches.

At the height of the storm, more than 15,000 BGE customers were without power.

More rain is in the forecast in the next few days as well.

