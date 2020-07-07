BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Tuesday they have signed two of their selections from the 2020 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
The Orioles signed infielder Anthony Servideo from the University of Mississippi and infielder Coby Mayo from Stoneman Douglas, Florida, High School.
Servideo started all 17 games at the University of Mississippi last year and ended the season as the No. 2 shortstop in the nation in the Division I Baseball Power Rankings.
Coby Mayo, a third baseman from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, hit .455/.613/.772 with one double, two home runs, nine runs and six RBIs in eight games during his senior season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.