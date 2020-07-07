ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Delegate Nino Mangione is introducing a bill ahead of next year’s legislative session aimed at protecting monuments.
This comes after a group tore down the Christopher Columbus statue Saturday night in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the water.
Mangione introduced Tuesday the Monument Protection Act of 2021, which calls for six months in prison, fines or both for anyone destroying or vandalizing monuments, statues or memorials in the state.
In a statement, Mangione said, in part:
“The lawless behavior we have seen exhibited in recent days by Antifa like mobs is a threat and embarrassment to every Marylander. This legislation holds these criminals accountable for their behavior and seeks to put an end to this lawlessness. I regret having to take this step but it is necessary given what has happened and the total failure of Baltimore’s elected leadership to take action. They have encouraged this behavior by sitting on their hands and doing nothing.”
Delegate Mangione said that he would begin adding co-sponsors in the House and looking for a cross file in the Senate immediately.