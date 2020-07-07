BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eight-year-old shooting in northwest Baltimore is now upgraded to a homicide after the 31-year-old victim recently died from complications of the shooting.
Anthony Williams III, who was 23 at the time, was shot in the neck during a home invasion on April 3, 2013 in the 5300 block of Bosworth Avenue.
Williams remained in serious condition for quite some time after the incident.
Detectives identified an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy as suspects at the time. Both stood trial and were found not guilty in the shooting.
On April 19, 2020, Williams died at the age of 31 at his home. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office, who determined he died from complication related to the April 2012 shooting.
Police received the results Monday.
Detectives are now discussing the case with the state’s attorney’s office to see how to proceed.