BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Officers stopped the trio around 3:45 a.m. near Victory and Townsend avenues. The driver, Corey Major Greer, 43, no fixed address, reportedly had 42 gel caps of suspected heroin/fentanyl, police said.

Left to right: Corey Major Greer, Tina Lynn Williams and Angela Farrah Alker.

He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance — not marijuana.

Both passengers, Tina Lynn Williams, 35, of Baltimore, and Angela Farrah Alker, 40, of Pasadena, were arrested on open warrants.

All three were taken to Central Booking, police said.

