COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a man who they believe is connected to a homicide in College Park.
The suspect is Tyree Stewart, 26, of the 9000 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt.
Police were called around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday to a hotel located in the 9100 block of Baltimore Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Tyesha Henry, 26, of Greenbelt, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they believe this is a domestic-related homicide. They’re still working to establish a motive that led up to the shooting.
Stewart is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.