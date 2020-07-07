Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland says any course with more than 50 students will be online this semester.
Officials say that’s to accommodate the six-foot social distancing rule.
University of Maryland says it anticipates about 20 percent of its courses will be at least partially in person, such as labs, performance courses and clinical instructions.
The University says it is still working on what room assignments will look like.
