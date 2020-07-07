Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Check your tickets; someone who bought a lottery ticket in Dundalk is more than half a million dollars richer!
The Maryland Lottery said a Multi-Match ticket was sold at the Merritt Boulevard Shell ahead of Monday’s drawing. The winning numbers are 7, 12, 16, 21, 38 and 43.
The winner has not come forward yet but will have an extended period in which to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Whoever bought the lucky ticket will be able to choose from a $540,000 annuity or a $290,000 before-tax cash payout. The gas station will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.