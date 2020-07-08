CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 70K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old was shot Tuesday night in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to an area hospital around 8:29 p.m. after a shooting victim had just walked-in.

The teen was shot in his upper torso and told police he was shot in the area of Harford Road and Carswell Street.

Detectives located a crime scene in the 1700 block of Carswell Street. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Northeast District detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

