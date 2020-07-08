BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old was charged in several armed carjackings in Baltimore.
A Baltimore Police officer was in the 1600 block of Normal Avenue Tuesday around 6:35 p.m. when he spotted a 2007 Honda Accord that was stolen in an armed carjacking.
That officers, with the help of Foxtrot, followed the car into the 1700 block of Darley Avenue, where the occupants bailed out.
Officers chased the suspects on foot and were able to the arrest the teen driver Darius Ruffin and seized a handgun that he admitted he tried to discard.
Ruffin also admitted to officers he was involved in three other armed carjackings and one street robbery earlier in the day.
Detectives are still seeking to identify other suspects who were involved in each of the cases.
Ruffin was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking, armed robbery and various handgun violations.