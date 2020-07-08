FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is the second teen to plead guilty in an attack of John Weed at the Great Frederick Fair last year.

On Wednesday morning, the teen pleaded guilty to one county of second-degree assault in connection with the fatal assault of a man in September 2019 at the county fair.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt scheduled the disposition hearing for August 12, where the state will ask the court to put the teen in placement with the Department of Juvenile Services.

The state had initially wanted to charged the teen as an adult, but Judge Solt ruled in February that the teen would remain in the juvenile system.

On September 20, Weed was enjoying the fair with family when he was approached by the 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother and their friends. The 15-year-old and another teen asked Weed for money. When he said no, the teen’s kept asking him for money as family members pleaded for them to leave him alone.

The teen ended up punching Weed in the back of the head. As Weed tried to confront the 16-year-old, his 15-year-old brother punched Weed with such force he immediately lost conciousness.

The teen then spat on him while he lied on the ground.

Weed ultimately died of his injuries the next day in Shock Trauma.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter on April 29, 2020. Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. said the boy should be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.

Weed’s family joined Wednesday’s hearing via video conference. Weed’s family supported the teens being placed in juvenile programs.