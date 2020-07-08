CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works wants to remind residents that the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off event is scheduled for this weekend.

The event will be between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11 at 2840 Sisson Street.

Residents who come to the July Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event are asked to wear a face covering and to stay inside their vehicles.

Household hazardous waste includes materials such as household cleaning products, bleach, ammonia, batteries, solvents and oil-based paint.

A full list of materials that are acceptable/unacceptable can be found on the Department of Public Works website.

Additional Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off events are also scheduled throughout the year.

