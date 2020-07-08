BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been almost a year since a gunman opened fired inside a Baltimore methadone clinic killing one person and injuring two, including a Baltimore police sergeant.
Sgt. Bill Shiflett was severely wounded in the July 15 shooting before the suspect was shot and killed inside the Man Alive clinic in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue.
On Wednesday, Fraternal Order of Police President Mike Mancuso announced Shiflett is back to “full duty” with the Baltimore Police Department.
In a statement, Mancuso said, “After a year of brutal rehabilitation, I am proud to announce that Sgt. Bill Shiflett is back to full duty. Bill did a great job fighting his way back and his family deserves a tremendous amount of respect and gratitude for all the support and sustenance they provided him during this difficult time.”
“Welcome back. Bill!” Mancuso said, after also thanking Dr. Scalea and the Shock Trauma team who saved Shiflett’s life.