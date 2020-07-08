Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many aspects of our lives, and for all the kids out there, that includes summer camps.
Many have been canceled, but some have moved online, like “Camp Hippodrome.”
The annual musical theater camp had to get creative. Instead of happening at The Hippodrome, middle school students in Baltimore City and County are logging on to Zoom.
The virtual experience includes musical workshops, choreography training and career sessions for campers to learn more about future opportunities in theatre.
Camp Hippodrome will be coming to a close Thursday with a live Zoom performance. Campers will be showing off everything they learned, performing to a Hairspray medley.