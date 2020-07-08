BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New preliminary research says the coronavirus could linger in the air longer than originally thought.

There is “a real risk” that the coronavirus can be airborne, meaning it can spread through microscopic particles that linger in the air, an open letter supported by 239 scientists says.

It’s a concern for doctors like Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

“Droplets require that there is some level of close contact between two people, where as aerosolized means it’s actually lingering in the air. So that could be more concerning,” she said.

As of Wednesday, Baltimore City has 8,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 344 residents have died as a result of the virus.

The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland fell below 400 as the total number of cases approaches 71,000, data from the state health department shows.

Total hospitalizations declined slightly from 404 on Tuesday to 398 on Wednesday. Of those currently in the hospital, 262 are in acute care and 136 are in intensive care.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson Mike Ricci said the state hasn’t seen the number of hospitalizations under 400 since March.

In Maryland, there have now been 70,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 70,396 on Tuesday.

