CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus fell below 400 as the total number of cases approaches 71,000, data from the state health department Wednesday shows.

Total hospitalizations declined slightly from 404 on Tuesday to 398 on Wednesday. Of those currently in the hospital, 262 are in acute care and 136 are in intensive care.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson Mike Ricci said the state hasn’t seen the number of hospitalizations under 400 since March.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In Maryland, there have now been 70,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 70,396 on Tuesday.

The state has conducted more than 746,000 COVID-19 tests, of which 532,247 have come back negative. The percentage of positive tests sits at 4.61 percent.

In addition, one in ten Marylanders have now been tested for the virus, Ricci tweeted.

Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,149.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 212 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,341 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,071 (344) 11*
Baltimore County 8,443 (469) 21*
Calvert 425 (26) 1*
Caroline 325 (3)
Carroll 1,188 (112) 2*
Cecil 512 (28) 1*
Charles 1,473 (86) 2*
Dorchester 199 (5)
Frederick 2,553 (113) 7*
Garrett 16
Harford 1,209 (61) 3*
Howard 2,723 (87) 6*
Kent 204 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,400 (714) 38*
Prince George’s 19,285 (676) 23*
Queen Anne’s 260 (20) 1*
St. Mary’s 666 (51)
Somerset 93 (3)
Talbot 161 (4)
Washington 694 (29)
Wicomico 1,102 (41)
Worcester 306 (16) 1*
Data not available (19)

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,179
10-19 3,786 (1)
20-29 10,700 (18) 1*
30-39 13,255 (42) 5*
40-49 12,485 (98) 3*
50-59 11,031 (245) 13*
60-69 7,862 (513) 12*
70-79 4,967 (768) 18*
80+ 4,596 (1,446) 74*
Data not available (18)
Female 36,763 (1,552) 66*
Male 34,098 (1,597) 60*

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 20,288 (1,270) 47*
Asian (NH) 1,353 (122) 6*
White (NH) 14,062 (1,344) 65*
Hispanic 18,747 (356) 8*
Other (NH) 3,446 (34)
Data not available 12,965 (23)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply