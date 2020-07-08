CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guns and drugs were seized in a raid in Baltimore’s Western district.

Baltimore Police’s SWAT and Mobile Crime Suppression Units executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Avenue.

During that raid, officers seized three firearms and ammunition, a protective vest and narcotics.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with firearms and narcotics violations.

Report illegal activity in your neighborhood by calling 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

