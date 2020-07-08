ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has started a publicity tour for his new book, which is set for release later this month.

“I still believe that what unites us is greater than that which divides us,” the governor said.

Gov. Hogan’s Political Action Committee touts him as a unifier in divisive times, something his book title references, too.

Political scientist Dr. Mileah Kromer said Maryland’s Republican governor still polls high, one of the most popular governors in the country, but speculation of a presidential run is still too early.

“How he handles the pandemic moving forward will certainly matter greatly in terms of his political prospects,” Dr. Kromer, Director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, said.

The governor’s book, “Still Standing: Surviving cancer, riots, a global pandemic, and the toxic politics that divide America”, points to Hogan as a cancer survivor.

The book title said he “survived” riots, of which no one died, and also a pandemic, the threat of which has not passed, claims many on social media criticized.

Books, though, are a popular route among those with political ambition. Many presidential candidates release books before announcing.

“All these potential future presidential contenders typically come out with a book like this,” Dr. Kromer said. “It’s a way to introduce themselves nationally to a different audience.”

To a national audience Wednesday morning, Gov. Hogan did not rule out a 2024 run, but said his job in Maryland is not done.

“I’ve got some concerns about my party and the direction of the country which I share in the book, but, right now, we’ve got another election coming up in 100 and some days to worry about. It’s four years after that. I’ve still got a day job,” Gov. Hogan said on NBC’s TODAY Show.

The governor’s book is set for a July 28 release. It had been pushed back due to the health crisis.

He said his publishers asked him to add some chapters about his pandemic response.