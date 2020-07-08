FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Frederick man has been charged after racist and anti-police graffiti was found at a park late last month, police said Wednesday.
Online court records show Jose Margarito Guerra faces four misdemeanor charges of malicious destruction of property valued at under $1,000. The Frederick Police Department said they served Guerra the charging documents in the case on Tuesday.
Police said multiple people alerted them to graffiti at Baker Park on June 27. When officers arrived, they found spray-painted graffiti at three different spots in the park, including at the bandshell, covered bridge and pump house at Culler Lake.
Frederick Mayor Condemns Racist Graffiti Found In City
The graffiti reportedly included racial slurs and anti-police messages.
Police have also linked Guerra to other graffiti cases reported by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The city’s mayor condemned the graffiti, saying it was counter to the community’s growth and not the Frederick residents aspire to be.