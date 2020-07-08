GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel woman is facing federal charges for three separate alleged fraud schemes.
A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Justina Elena Olivero, 33, for bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and unlawful possession of stolen mail.
According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, beginning in at least August 2017 and continuing through May 2020, Olivero allegedly orchestrated three separate fraud schemes involving multiple victims and losses of more than $142,000.
The affidavit alleges that the fraud schemes included an identity theft scheme in which stolen checks were deposited into various bank accounts and then the money was withdrawn by Olivero; a credit card fraud scheme in which Olivero impersonated American Express customers, ordered emergency replacement cards in those customers’ names and had those cards mailed to her addresses; and while working at a criminal defense law firm, Olivero fraudulently posed as an attorney and convinced the law firm’s clients to send her money for services she could not and did not provide.
If convicted, Olivero faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for bank fraud; a maximum of 20 in federal prison for wire fraud; a maximum of five years in federal prison for possession of stolen mail; and a mandatory two years in federal prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for aggravated identity theft.