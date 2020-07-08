ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is directing the State Board of Elections to keep all polling places open for the general election in November despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the board’s chairman on Wednesday, Hogan also called on the state to send out absentee ballot application requests to all eligible voters and make every effort to promote absentee and early voting as well as voting during off-peak hours.
“Every early voting center should be open and every polling location should be open on Election Day to accommodate anyone who wishes to cast their ballot safely and in person,” the letter reads.
Hogan also wrote he remains concerned about the “series of failures that — while not intended — potentially resulted in disenfranchisement and suppression of primary voters.”
On Facebook, Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire praised the plan:
“I am very pleased to let everyone know that Governor Hogan has ordered every precinct in the State to be open for in person voting on November 3, 2020, as required by State law. The Governor also advised SBE to encourage those who are concerned about voting in person to vote by our existing absentee ballot process. Common sense prevailed.”
During the primary in June — which had been delayed from April 28 due to the pandemic — some Baltimore voters received mail-in ballots that didn’t scan and had to be transferred to new ballots. Other voters reported not getting mail-in ballots at all.
Some voters reported waiting in long lines to cast their ballots in person.