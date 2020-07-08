ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The United States has now surpassed the three million mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday on the Today Show that Maryland is one of only 15 states on a steady decline for key COVID-19 numbers, but said residents are not out of the woods yet.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

According to state health officials, if you’ve been out of the state, you should get tested for COVID-19.

“We took early and aggressive action to try to flatten the curve,” Gov. Hogan said.

“Luckily, so far, we’ve been trending in a really good direction. Our numbers are about 86 percent down from our peak,” he added.

This as the governor said Maryland has now tested 10 percent of its population.

In hard-hit Prince George’s County, they tweeted, “You don’t need an appointment; you don’t need a doctor’s note; you don’t need cash/credit; you don’t need to be feeling/showing symptoms.”

They said they just want for people to get tested for the virus.

Maryland now has 70,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,149 people have died as a result of the virus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.