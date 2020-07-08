Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re in need of health insurance, you only have one more week to get covered.
Next Wednesday, July 15, is the final day to enroll in the special coronavirus enrollment period.
Those who enroll by the deadline will have a coverage start day of July 1.
More than 53,000 people have already enrolled since it launched back in March.
