ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re in need of health insurance, you only have one more week to get covered.

Next Wednesday, July 15, is the final day to enroll in the special coronavirus enrollment period.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Those who enroll by the deadline will have a coverage start day of July 1.

More than 53,000 people have already enrolled since it launched back in March.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

