BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDOT MTA announced Wednesday that it will resume normal transit schedules starting Sunday as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said MDOT MTA will continue to increase daily cleaning protocols to all vehicles.
They said cleaning crews are are paying particular attention to disinfecting high passenger-touchpoints.
For a complete list of service changes, click here.
