CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injures Monday in a crash in Middle River.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to Eastern Avenue near Harrison Avenue for a report of a crash.

A pedestrian attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and walked southbound into the path of an oncoming car, according to police.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures, police said.

According to police, the driver stayed on the scene of the accident.

No further information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply