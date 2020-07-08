Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injures Monday in a crash in Middle River.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to Eastern Avenue near Harrison Avenue for a report of a crash.
A pedestrian attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and walked southbound into the path of an oncoming car, according to police.
They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures, police said.
According to police, the driver stayed on the scene of the accident.
No further information has been released.