OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — When you head out on the water in Ocean City, Maryland, you may see birds and fish, but one officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police saw something extra special.
Thank you, Lieutenant Colonel Leatherbury, for sharing a video of your office while on boat patrol in Ocean City. pic.twitter.com/epRv3A0RKJ
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 8, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel Leatherbury shared a video of a pod of dolphins while he was out on boat patrol in Ocean City, Maryland.
“Thank you, Lieutenant Colonel Leatherbury, for sharing a video of your office while on boat patrol in Ocean City,” the Maryland Natural Resources Police tweeted.