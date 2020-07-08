CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dolphins, Local TV, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Ocean City, Ocean City Maryland, Talkers

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — When you head out on the water in Ocean City, Maryland, you may see birds and fish, but one officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police saw something extra special.

Take a look.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Leatherbury shared a video of a pod of dolphins while he was out on boat patrol in Ocean City, Maryland.

Photo Courtesy of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

“Thank you, Lieutenant Colonel Leatherbury, for sharing a video of your office while on boat patrol in Ocean City,” the Maryland Natural Resources Police tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply