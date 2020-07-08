BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city’s Department of Transportation and parking authority will resume parking meter enforcement on July 13.
The city began its phase 2 reopening on June 19, 2020, which included 50% capacity for indoor dining. Parking meter enforcement supports the turnover of street parking so that spots are available for patrons to local shops, restaurants, businesses and attractions.
Motorists should follow posted time limits and hours of operations based on the meter. Drivers also cannot park where meters are bagged or inoperable.
“While we continue to work to combat the spread of COVID-19, I am pleased that Baltimore City has successfully shifted into its second phase of reopening businesses and services,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said. “As people continue to move around and be outside, it is important as we continue through Phase Two that we return many of our services to help our economy recover.”
The DOT also continues its citywide enforcement efforts with modified operations. To see what’s currently operating and what’s being enforced, click here.
“This revised approach to metered parking enforcement supports access to local businesses that are resuming operations to serve city residents,” said Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey. “As businesses begin to return to normal, we recognize how essential parking is to area residents and business patrons.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.