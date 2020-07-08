Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police on patrol heard gunshots shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Officers searched the area and were told by a concerned citizen that the shooting victim was in the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue.
Police located a 37-year-old man in the area. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.