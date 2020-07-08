Comments
KENT COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — A rare meteotsunami formed in the Chesapeake Bay as thunderstorms rolled through Maryland Monday night.
According the The National Weather Service’s Mt. Holly bureau the tsunami formed near Tolchester Beach in Kent County.
The tidal chart showed that there was a sharp rise and fall along several smaller waves. This wasn’t due to any seismic activity, instead it was due to the substantial pressure created by the thunderstorm.
