BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several shows at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater have been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed the theater for a period of time.
The shows, which were previously scheduled for fall 2020, are now rescheduled through 2021.
Tootsie, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 13-18 will now run from Aug. 24-29, 2021,
Hairspray will move from Nov. 10-15 to July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.
And finally Pretty Woman: The Musical will be moved from Dec. 8-13 to Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2021.
The updated 2021 Hippodrome Broadway Series schedule can be found below.
- Mean Girls – Jan. 19-24, 2021
- The Prom – Mar. 2-7, 2021
- To Kill A Mockingbird – Mar. 30-Apr. 4, 2021
- Ain’t Too Proud – May 4-9, 2021
- Hamilton – June 8-July 3, 2021
- Hairspray – July 27-Aug. 1, 2021
- Tootsie – Aug. 24-29, 2021
- Pretty Woman: The Musical – Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2021
“The Baltimore arts community along with its residents has been tested in unprecedented ways during this pandemic and has shown its strength and resilience over the last few months,” said Ron Legler, president of The Hippodrome Theatre. “While this intermission may be lasting longer than anyone expected, we cannot wait to welcome our loyal subscribers and patrons back into the historic Hippodrome Theatre as soon as we can.”