SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A Severn man suffered minor burns in a house fire Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Statesman Court. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from a second-story window.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames in around 10 minutes and kept the fire from spreading outside the bedroom where it started.
The fire department said the fire was accidental and believed to be caused by the man’s vaping device.
The victim suffered a minor burn to his hand and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the home. The American Red Cross is helping the man who was displaced.