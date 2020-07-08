CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman who swung at a Baltimore police officer downtown before another officer knocked her to the ground may not serve any jail time, her lawyer told WJZ on Wednesday.

Video of the incident that circulated on social media showed the woman swinging at an officer twice following a traffic stop downtown around 10:30 p.m. on May 29. Another officer then struck her in the head, knocking her down.

(The video can be seen here; viewer discretion is advised)

Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said he and prosecutors are negotiating a deal that would keep her from spending time behind bars. The details of the arrangement are still being worked out.

The officer was not charged. The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that “while we strongly disagree with the action the officer took, it does not rise to the level of illegality.”

