BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man is dead a day after he was shot in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night.
An officer heard gunfire while patrolling around 7:35 p.m. and began canvassing the area. A citizen told the officer that a shooting victim was in the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue.
There officers found Louis Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but on Thursday police said he died.
This investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with information is now urged to contact Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.