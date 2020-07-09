BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting next week, residents will be allowed to enjoy the sunshine at Baltimore City owned playgrounds, or shoot some hoops at the athletic courts.
These spaces will reopen Monday, July 13.
The outdoor park equipment and courts, however, will not be sanitized daily by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks staff.
Several city pools will also open to the public, with some changes like a new reservation system and health screenings for staff and swimmers.
As far as recreation centers, they remain closed as they are being used for meal distribution sites.
