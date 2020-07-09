BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Sergeant assigned to the homicide unit was arrested Thursday in Baltimore County on extortion and kidnapping charges after an alleged dispute involving a home improvement job, according to police.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that there are three other Baltimore homicide detectives allegedly involved in the incident.

Baltimore County Police detectives obtained and served an arrest warrant for James Lloyd, 45, of the 2000 block of Emmanuel Court.

Baltimore County Police said they received information about a dispute involving a home improvement job.

Lloyd, who hired the victim, was unsatisfied with the work and allegedly approached them and demanded a refund, according to police.

During the dispute, Lloyd identified himself as an officer, police said.

At one point, he allegedly made the victim get into his car with him and go to a bank to get a certified check for an agreed amount of refund, according to police.

The victim told police he was in fear of being arrested and complied with Lloyd’s demands.

Lloyd has been suspended without pay, Commissioner Harrison said.

He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Baltimore City Police Internal Affairs is also conducting an administrative investigation into the matter.

The three detectives have had their police powers suspended and are assigned to administrative duties, pending an internal investigation.