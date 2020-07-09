TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Demonstrators gathered in Towson on Thursday, calling for police reform.
The group rallied behind a new bill which calls for a number of changes to the Baltimore County Police Department.
The bill is drafted by Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones. It includes banning chokeholds, requiring officers to intervene when another officer uses force and yearly training.
In the crowd were families of local people killed at the hands of police. That included Korryn Gaines’ father. He said police officers are too aggressive and respond to calls where they aren’t needed.
Councilman Jones said he thinks this bill will make a good police department an even better one.
The Baltimore County Police Department said Chief Hyatt is aware of the proposed bill and does have some concerns. She said she looks forward to having conversations with the councilman.