CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Back Over 400; Total Cases Top 71K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, police reform, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Demonstrators gathered in Towson on Thursday, calling for police reform.

The group rallied behind a new bill which calls for a number of changes to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The bill is drafted by Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones. It includes banning chokeholds, requiring officers to intervene when another officer uses force and yearly training.

In the crowd were families of local people killed at the hands of police. That included Korryn Gaines’ father. He said police officers are too aggressive and respond to calls where they aren’t needed.

Councilman Jones said he thinks this bill will make a good police department an even better one.

The Baltimore County Police Department said Chief Hyatt is aware of the proposed bill and does have some concerns. She said she looks forward to having conversations with the councilman.

Comments

Leave a Reply