BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles officially announced their 2021 schedule on Thursday, just two days after the schedule for this year’s shortened 60-game season was released.

The 2021 league year will see the Orioles open their campaign with a six-game road swing against a pair of division rivals. Things begin on April 1, 2021, at Fenway Park with a three-game set against the Red Sox. That is immediately followed by a trip to the Bronx to face the Yankees for another three-game series.

After that opening stand on the road, the Orioles will open their home schedule at Camden Yards with…the Boston Red Sox visiting for three games April 8-11. That series is followed by another four games at home when the Orioles welcome the Seattle Mariners to the Charm City.

The Orioles will host their divisional rivals for three series each during the course of the 2021 season. The team has 10 games against the Yankees in Baltimore, April 26-29, May 14-16 and September 14-16. The Red Sox come to town for 10 games as well beginning with that first series in April then again in May (7-10) and September (26-28). The Rays and Blue Jays will play nine games each at Camden Yards. The Jays are in town June 18-20, July 6-8, and September 10-12 while the Rays visit May 18-20, August 6-8, and August 27-29.

The 2021 Interleague slate will see the Orioles face the National League East with the Mets, Nationals, Braves and Marlins coming to Baltimore and the Orioles traveling to Miami, New York, Washington and Philly.

The busiest month at home will be September when the Orioles host 17 games at Oriole Park. The team also has two ten-game road swings, one May 21-30 and the other June 24-July 4. The full 2021 schedule can be found on the Orioles website and more information about 2021 tickets will come at a later date.